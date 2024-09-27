ADVERTISEMENT

DRM inspects 3rd line works Rayagada-Ladda section

Published - September 27, 2024 06:55 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A comprehensive safety inspection and review of the ‘third line works’ in the Rayagada-Ladda section of Waltair Division was conducted by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Saurabh Prasad on Thursday. The inspection, aimed at ensuring passenger safety and enhancing amenities, covered key stations along the route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by Senior Officials from Engineering, Operations, Commercial, Safety, Mechanical, Signal & Telecom, Electrical, Traction, the DRM thoroughly reviewed various aspects of safety and passenger comfort in the section.

The inspection commenced at Rayagada railway station, where Mr. Saurabh Prasad and other senior officials reviewed the passenger amenities at the station.

Safety audit was conducted at the Level Crossing gates no. 266, LC no. 317 in the Rayagada- Vizianagaram line and interacted with the staff to emphasise the importance of their role in maintaining safety standards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

eom

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US