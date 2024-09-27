GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DRM inspects 3rd line works Rayagada-Ladda section

Published - September 27, 2024 06:55 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A comprehensive safety inspection and review of the ‘third line works’ in the Rayagada-Ladda section of Waltair Division was conducted by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Saurabh Prasad on Thursday. The inspection, aimed at ensuring passenger safety and enhancing amenities, covered key stations along the route.

Accompanied by Senior Officials from Engineering, Operations, Commercial, Safety, Mechanical, Signal & Telecom, Electrical, Traction, the DRM thoroughly reviewed various aspects of safety and passenger comfort in the section.

The inspection commenced at Rayagada railway station, where Mr. Saurabh Prasad and other senior officials reviewed the passenger amenities at the station.

Safety audit was conducted at the Level Crossing gates no. 266, LC no. 317 in the Rayagada- Vizianagaram line and interacted with the staff to emphasise the importance of their role in maintaining safety standards.

eom

Published - September 27, 2024 06:55 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.