DRM inspects 3rd line works Rayagada-Ladda section

A comprehensive safety inspection and review of the ‘third line works’ in the Rayagada-Ladda section of Waltair Division was conducted by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Saurabh Prasad on Thursday. The inspection, aimed at ensuring passenger safety and enhancing amenities, covered key stations along the route.

Accompanied by Senior Officials from Engineering, Operations, Commercial, Safety, Mechanical, Signal & Telecom, Electrical, Traction, the DRM thoroughly reviewed various aspects of safety and passenger comfort in the section.

The inspection commenced at Rayagada railway station, where Mr. Saurabh Prasad and other senior officials reviewed the passenger amenities at the station.

Safety audit was conducted at the Level Crossing gates no. 266, LC no. 317 in the Rayagada- Vizianagaram line and interacted with the staff to emphasise the importance of their role in maintaining safety standards.

