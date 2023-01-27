ADVERTISEMENT

DRM inaugurates a series of amenities at railway colonies in Visakhapatnam

January 27, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inaugurated a series of amenities at railway colonies on Friday.

A new classroom at the Anurag Montessori School, run by the Women’s Welfare Organisation of Waltair Division, was inaugurated by ECoRWWO president Parijatha Satpathy. In order to encourage the inherent talent of the students, hobbies and extra-curricular activities a dedicated room was required. This new room is meant for the recreational purpose of the schoolchildren studying in the school. DRM Anup Satpathy was present at the occasion.

With a focus on providing a healthy environment to the inhabitants of the railway colony, a walker’s park was developed on a one-acre land in Dolphin Nose Colony at Dondaprthy. The park was opened for the public by the DRM. The park has about 500-metre walking track, sitting arrangements, green grass lounge and green plants within a well-gated fence for benefit of the residents of 300 households in the area.

A Type-5 railway bunglow and a renovated 1.25 lakh-litre capacity overhead (OH) tank was inaugurated at Sagar View Railway Colony by Mr. Satpathy. ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM(Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Senior Divisional Engineer (Headquarters) S.K. Sarangi and other officers.

CONNECT WITH US