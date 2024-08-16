ADVERTISEMENT

DRM highlights progress of Waltair Division at Independence Day celebrations

Updated - August 16, 2024 08:49 am IST

Published - August 16, 2024 08:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The earnings of the Division crossed ₹10,000 crore during 2023-24, surpassing all previous records

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel performing stunts on a motorcycle, carrying the Tricolour, as part of the Independence Day celebrations organised by Waltair Division at Railway Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Waltair Division has achieved a record ₹10,268.72 crore earnings during the financial year 2023-24, surpassing all previous records, according to Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering at the 78th Independence Day celebrations, organised at the Railway Football Ground on Thursday, the DRM highlighted the Division’s impressive achievements. A 22% increase was achieved in iron ore traffic, at an average of 58 rakes per day, and significant expansions in long-haul operations, with a 74% increase in trains and a 39% reduction in stalling cases.

The Division also recorded ₹161.53 crore in scrap disposal earnings, up 71.8% from the previous year, and set a new high in non-fare revenue at ₹8.12 crore, a 46.84% increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional DRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, E Co R WWO president Manjushree Prasad, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner A.P. Dubey, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Ranjan Mohanty, and other branch officers and staff participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel showcased their daredevilry on motorcycles, carrying the National Flag. Representatives of the Divisional Cultural Association of Waltair presented cultural programmes, highlighting the spirit of Independence Day. The DRM announced cash awards to the performers and organisers who made the event a grand success.

Earlier, the DRM hoisted the National Flag and took the Rashtriya Salami, presented by contingents from the Railway Protection Force, Bharat Scouts & Guides, and Civil Defence personnel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US