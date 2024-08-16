GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DRM highlights progress of Waltair Division at Independence Day celebrations

The earnings of the Division crossed ₹10,000 crore during 2023-24, surpassing all previous records

Updated - August 16, 2024 08:49 am IST

Published - August 16, 2024 08:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel performing stunts on a motorcycle, carrying the Tricolour, as part of the Independence Day celebrations organised by Waltair Division at Railway Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel performing stunts on a motorcycle, carrying the Tricolour, as part of the Independence Day celebrations organised by Waltair Division at Railway Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Waltair Division has achieved a record ₹10,268.72 crore earnings during the financial year 2023-24, surpassing all previous records, according to Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad.

Addressing the gathering at the 78th Independence Day celebrations, organised at the Railway Football Ground on Thursday, the DRM highlighted the Division’s impressive achievements. A 22% increase was achieved in iron ore traffic, at an average of 58 rakes per day, and significant expansions in long-haul operations, with a 74% increase in trains and a 39% reduction in stalling cases.

The Division also recorded ₹161.53 crore in scrap disposal earnings, up 71.8% from the previous year, and set a new high in non-fare revenue at ₹8.12 crore, a 46.84% increase.

Additional DRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, E Co R WWO president Manjushree Prasad, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner A.P. Dubey, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Ranjan Mohanty, and other branch officers and staff participated.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel showcased their daredevilry on motorcycles, carrying the National Flag. Representatives of the Divisional Cultural Association of Waltair presented cultural programmes, highlighting the spirit of Independence Day. The DRM announced cash awards to the performers and organisers who made the event a grand success.

Earlier, the DRM hoisted the National Flag and took the Rashtriya Salami, presented by contingents from the Railway Protection Force, Bharat Scouts & Guides, and Civil Defence personnel.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.