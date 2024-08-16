DRM highlights progress of Waltair Division at Independence Day celebrations

Waltair Division has achieved a record ₹10,268.72 crore earnings during the financial year 2023-24, surpassing all previous records, according to Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad.

Addressing the gathering at the 78th Independence Day celebrations, organised at the Railway Football Ground on Thursday, the DRM highlighted the Division’s impressive achievements. A 22% increase was achieved in iron ore traffic, at an average of 58 rakes per day, and significant expansions in long-haul operations, with a 74% increase in trains and a 39% reduction in stalling cases.

The Division also recorded ₹161.53 crore in scrap disposal earnings, up 71.8% from the previous year, and set a new high in non-fare revenue at ₹8.12 crore, a 46.84% increase.

Additional DRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, E Co R WWO president Manjushree Prasad, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner A.P. Dubey, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Ranjan Mohanty, and other branch officers and staff participated.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel showcased their daredevilry on motorcycles, carrying the National Flag. Representatives of the Divisional Cultural Association of Waltair presented cultural programmes, highlighting the spirit of Independence Day. The DRM announced cash awards to the performers and organisers who made the event a grand success.

Earlier, the DRM hoisted the National Flag and took the Rashtriya Salami, presented by contingents from the Railway Protection Force, Bharat Scouts & Guides, and Civil Defence personnel.