HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DRM felicitates medal winners of Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam

November 10, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad presenting a cash award to G. Niharika, who bagged a gold medal at the recent All India Railway Boxing Championship, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad presenting a cash award to G. Niharika, who bagged a gold medal at the recent All India Railway Boxing Championship, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

G. Niharika, who won a Gold Medal in the 60 kg category at the All India Railway Boxing Championship, held at Bilaspur recently, and four others of Waltair Division, who won other medals, were felicitated by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad at a function here, on Friday.

Ms. Niharika, who is a clerk in the personnel department in Waltair Division, had also won Bronze medal in the National Games held at Goa in the first week of November.

The other medal winners at the All India Railway Boxing Championship are: Women’s Category: Monica Sonu bagged silver medal in 81+ kg category and Savita wrapped up silver medal in the 52 kg category.

Syam Kumar won the bronze in 60 kg category and Harpreet Singh bagged Bronze in 81kg category in the men’s Category.

Appreciating her performance, the DRM felicitated Ms. Niharika and presented a cash award of ₹5,000.

Adviser ECoRSA A.K. Moharana, Joint Sports Officer B. Avinash, General Secretary, Reddy Srinivas, District Boxing Association Secretary B. Appanna Reddy, Railway Boxing Coach and Dhyanchand Awardee N; Usha, Coaches, Referees and secretaries were among those present at the felicitation ceremony.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.