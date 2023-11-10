DRM felicitates medal winners of Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam

November 10, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

G. Niharika, who won a Gold Medal in the 60 kg category at the All India Railway Boxing Championship, held at Bilaspur recently, and four others of Waltair Division, who won other medals, were felicitated by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad at a function here, on Friday.

Ms. Niharika, who is a clerk in the personnel department in Waltair Division, had also won Bronze medal in the National Games held at Goa in the first week of November.

The other medal winners at the All India Railway Boxing Championship are: Women’s Category: Monica Sonu bagged silver medal in 81+ kg category and Savita wrapped up silver medal in the 52 kg category.

Syam Kumar won the bronze in 60 kg category and Harpreet Singh bagged Bronze in 81kg category in the men’s Category.

Appreciating her performance, the DRM felicitated Ms. Niharika and presented a cash award of ₹5,000.

Adviser ECoRSA A.K. Moharana, Joint Sports Officer B. Avinash, General Secretary, Reddy Srinivas, District Boxing Association Secretary B. Appanna Reddy, Railway Boxing Coach and Dhyanchand Awardee N; Usha, Coaches, Referees and secretaries were among those present at the felicitation ceremony.