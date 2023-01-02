DRM felicitates badminton players of Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam

January 02, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy felicitated the badminton players, who represented Indian Railways at the 68th Senior National Ball Badminton Championship held at Kollam in Kerala.

Indian Railways Ball Badminton team played gloriously and retained the title of National Champion for the 8th time. They beat Tamil Nadu by 39-38 and 35-24 in the finals.

Vengala Rao and Ganesh from Waltair Division of East Coast Railway were felicitated by DRM Anup Sapathy for their performance.

Sports Officer, ECoRSA, Pravin Bhati, and general secretary Reddy Srinivas were present.