DRM Cup volleyball tournament to begin in Visakhapatnam from March 21

March 20, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A four-day DRM Cup volleyball tournament, organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoR SA)—Waltair, will be held at the Waltair Railway Volleyball ground from March 21 (Thursday).

Divisional Railway Manager & president ECoRSA Saurabh Prasad released a poster for the tournament in the presence of ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Sports Officer/ E.Co.RSA Pravin Bhati, Joint Sports Officer B. Avinash, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) A.K. Moharana, and ECoRSA general secretary Reddy Srinivas.

The matches will be organised day and night under the floodlights at the Waltair Sports Complex in the city. Eight teams representing various States and organisations will be participating in the Women’s and Men’s categories in the grand tournament. The inaugural function will be held at Railway Stadium on Thursday, and the closing ceremony on March 24.

The teams participating in the Men Teams would be KIIT University/ Bhubaneswar, DB Club/ Chennai, East Coast Railway / Visakhapatnam, Sports Authority of India, / Yanam, St. John’s College/ Chennai, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Prakasam district teams. Women Teams included KIIT University/ Bhubaneswar, Jeppiaar University/ Chennai; Chennai College/ Chennai, and NBP Trust/ Vijayawada.

