ADVERTISEMENT

DRM Cup Tennis Championship gets under way in Visakhapatnam

January 20, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 4th DRM Cup Tennis Championship was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad at the Waltair Railway Stadium here on Saturday.

The event, being organised the East Coast Railway Sports Association of Waltair Division, will conclude on January 24.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Sports Officer Praveen Bhati, Joint Sports officer B. Avinash (DEE), Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) A.K. Maharana and secretary of ECoRSA Reddy Srinivasa Rao were present at the inaugural function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The events will be organised in Singles and Doubles in Men’s category whereas Doubles events will be organised in Men’s 35+ and 45+ category and Boys under 16 years category. More than 100 players from various States like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka will take part in this competition including national players like M.V.L.N. Raju, Sampath and Satish and International player Srinivas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US