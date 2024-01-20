GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DRM Cup Tennis Championship gets under way in Visakhapatnam

January 20, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 4th DRM Cup Tennis Championship was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad at the Waltair Railway Stadium here on Saturday.

The event, being organised the East Coast Railway Sports Association of Waltair Division, will conclude on January 24.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Sports Officer Praveen Bhati, Joint Sports officer B. Avinash (DEE), Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) A.K. Maharana and secretary of ECoRSA Reddy Srinivasa Rao were present at the inaugural function.

The events will be organised in Singles and Doubles in Men’s category whereas Doubles events will be organised in Men’s 35+ and 45+ category and Boys under 16 years category. More than 100 players from various States like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka will take part in this competition including national players like M.V.L.N. Raju, Sampath and Satish and International player Srinivas.

