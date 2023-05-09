DRM Cup Sports Mela concludes in Visakhapatnam

May 09, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The month-long mega sports annual event – DRM Cup Inter-Departmental Sports Mela – 2023 by East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair, concluded at the Waltair Railway Stadium here on Tuesday.

Railway employees from various departments took part in 11 events while women employees enthusiastically participated in eight events. A total of 19 departments from various places of the Division like Araku, Damanjodi, Koraput, Kirandul, Bacheli, Rayagada, Jagdalpur and Srikakulam participated in the gala event.

Divisional Railway Manager and president of E. Co. Railway Sports Association Waltair Anup Satpathy was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. President ECoRWWO Parijata Satpathy, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Sports Officer Praveen Bhati (Senior Divisional Safety Officer), Assistant Sports officers B. Avinash (DEE/OP), Treasurer Avinash Sharma, General Secretary of ECoRSA Reddy Srinivasa Rao and other officers were present.

