DRM Cup Sports Mela-2022 to begin today

The month-long annual DRM Cup Inter Departmental Sports Mela-2022, being organised by East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair, will begin at the Railway Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager and president of E.Co. Railway Sports Association Waltair Anup Satpathy released jerseys for the sports mela on Thursday.

Railway employees from various departments will participate in 12 events, while five events will be held for women employees. In all, 18 teams will be participating from various places such as Araku, Damanjodi, Koraput, Kirandul, Bacheli, Rayagada, Palasa and Srikakulam.

The matches will be held in football, volleyball, athletics, weightlifting, table tennis, kabaddi, shuttle badminton, ball badminton, chess, carrom and cricket for men and carrom, musical chairs, lemon and spoon race, hitting the wicket and speed walking for women employees.

Sports officer Pradeep Yadav (Senior Divisional Engineer Coordination), assistant sports officer M. Haranath (DFM), senior DEN ( HQ) Prabhakar Rao and general secretary of ECoRSA Reddy Srinivasa Rao were present on the occasion.