DRM conducts window trailing inspection from Visakhapatnam to Naupada station

Divisional Railway Manager Waltair Anup Satpathy inspected the Gunupur-Naupada section of Waltair Division on Wednesday.

He took stock of various amenities and facilities provided at the stations in Naupada-Gunupur section and ongoing developmental activities in that section. The focus was on safety during the window trailing inspection from Visakhapatnam to Naupada station.

He inspected various establishments at important stations in the section and received representations from the public on various issues at Naupada, Temburu, Pathapatnam, Pathapatnam, Paralakhemundi, Kashinagar, Hadubangi and Gunupur stations.

The DRM interacted with the public and staff to know their requirements, amenities and grievances. He also interacted with the passengers, public on the platforms and took their feedback on the facilities. ZRUCC and DRUCC member SP Panda met the DRM at Gunupur Station.

He was accompanied by Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) Pradeep Yadav, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A. K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ch Raghuveer and other officials and staff during the inspection.