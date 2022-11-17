DRM conducts surprise inspection of trains

November 17, 2022 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

DRM Anup Satpathy interacting with passengers on Platform 1 of Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Wednesday night.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy made a surprise inspection of the Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express on Wednesday night. He inspected the On-Board Housekeeping Services (OBHS) of the train and interacted with passengers.

This train was given an OBHS contract recently under the Non-Fare Revenue scheme with vinyl wrapping advertising and train side vending of non-catering items. This is the first-of-its-kind contract in East Coast Railway. This facility was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The renovated cloak room at Gate No. 2 of the railway station was inaugurated by the DRM. The cloak room charges would be ₹30, including GST. Lockers will be available for ₹35, including GST, for a period of 24 hours.

Later, Mr. Satpathy interacted with passengers of the Ernakulam-Patna Express. He enquired about the cleanliness of coaches, toilets and maintenance of the amenities. He also inspected the pantry car aboard the train.

The DRM inspected the waiting hall and sought feedback from passengers, and appealed for their cooperation in keeping the railway station and trains clean.

During the inspection of the Patna express, the DRM urged passengers to adhere to safety rules during their journey.

The DRM was accompanied by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager-II Preethi Rana, Senior Divisional Operations Manager and Station Director Manabesh Mishra during the inspection.

