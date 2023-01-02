DRM conducts surprise inspection at Visakhapatnam railway station

January 02, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy, conducted a surprise inspection of Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday.

The DRM focussed on cleanliness, coach maintenance issues, overcrowding and safety related issues and gathered first-hand feedback from passengers in order to improve passenger convenience.

Mr. Anup Satpathy inspected the General Booking Office, Waiting halls, AC Relaxing lounge, Food courts and the Etikoppaka stall and interacted with the vendors.

During his inspection, the DRM interacted with the passengers in waiting halls and took note of their grievances, he counselled the passengers on keeping the premises clean and to use dustbins for proper disposal of wastes.

He advised them to avoid footboard travel and ticketless travel. He also insisted on the passengers to follow safety norms during their journey in trains and to complain on 139 or through social media for any inconvenience they encounter during their journey. He added the inspections would be continued.