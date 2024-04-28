DRM conducts safety inspection on Kirandul-Koraput section

April 28, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad along with senior officers inspected the Dantewada, Jagdalpur, Jeypore and Koraput stations and conducted a Divisional Safety Audit at the bridge between Kawargaon and Kaklur railway stations in the Kirandul-Koraput section to check compliance with various safety rules and competency of railway staff.

He took stock of the developmental activities in connection with double line works in the section and inspected the railway bridge between Dilimili-Silak Jhori for maintenance and safety aspects. He also interacted with the gangmen at the site, tested their maintenance skills and working knowledge of safety, and heard out their grievances.

The safety audit was also conducted at the Dantewada station yard to check compliance with the safety parameters related to Over Head Equipment (OHE), Points & Crossings, track circuits, yard layout, tracks and signalling system. He interacted with the station staff and tested their awareness of safety rules.

At Jagdalpur railway station, Mr. Prasad and the senior officials participated in planning and evaluating passenger amenities. Special attention was given to enhancing drinking water facilities and passenger services on all the platforms. The team also reviewed the arrangements for railway offices to ensure efficient operations.

The DRM inspected Jeypore station to inspect safety, facilities at the station, developmental activities under progress, and yard layout. He interacted with frontline station staff there. Later, he similarly inspected the Koraput railway station.