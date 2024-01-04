GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DRM conducts safety audit at level-crossings

January 04, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A divisional safety audit at level-crossings and at Korukonda railway station was conducted by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad along with ADRM (Operations) and senior officers to check compliance of various safety rules and competency of railway staff employed at the station.

The DRM interacted with the staff and checked all the registers at the gate to ensure proper documentation.

The safety audit was also conducted at Korukonda station yard in order to check compliance of various safety items related to Overhead Equipment (OHE), points and crossings and track circuits. The DRM inspected various safety items related to yard layout, tracks, relay room, battery room and signals at the Korukonda station yard in Visakhapatnam-Palasa main line to check compliance. He interacted with the station staff to gauge their awareness of safety rules and inquired about safety practices.

The motto of the safety audit was to ensure that safety protocols and rules were being followed diligently at the specified locations and station yards and enhance safety standards in railway operations.

Further, the DRM and the team of officers inspected the Pendurthi station for planning provision of amenities, platforms, waiting rooms, approaches and yard planning and discussed various amenities to come up at the Station Building.

