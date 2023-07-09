DRM conducts night inspection on safety of train operations in Visakhapatnam

July 09, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional railway manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy, late on Saturday night, conducted a surprise inspection at several railway stations to ensure safety in train operations and address any deficiency or grievance among the staff working at various locations and level crossing (LC) gates.

He visited Pendurthi, Simhachalam North, Marshalling Yard, Visakhapatnam stations and interacted with station superintendents and gatemen to assess their working skills, knowledge of safety aspects and to understand their requirements.

The inspection also entailed verifying whether the loco pilots and guards were adhering to rules regarding the passing of signals at the ‘ON’ position, whistling at whistle boards when approaching LC gates and following other safety precautions. The exchange of signals between the train passing staff and the crew/guard of running trains was also cross-checked to ensure proper communication.

During the inspection, whenever any shortcoming or area requiring improvement were identified, the staff were counselled. This was to address the issue, provide guidance and reinforce the importance of following safety protocols and regulations.

Mr. Anup Satpathy was accompanied by senior divisional safety officer Mohnish Brahm, assistant divisional electrical engineer (operations) S.K. Baliar Singh and other officials.