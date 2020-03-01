Driving school to offer training to underprivileged youth

A school offering training in driving Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) was launched by the Pragathi Bharat Foundation, in association with Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, on the college premises on Sunday.

Thirty people, including 15 college students and 15 unemployed youth, have enrolled for the first batch of the 30-day training course.

Pragathi Bharat Foundation CEO K. Chandramouli said that the foundation was started by Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and five others for the benefit of economically backward sections of society.

The foundation works in the field of healthcare by conducting health camps at Zilla Parishad schools and government schools in rural areas, organising awareness programmes on environmental issues and planting saplings in association with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

The foundation is planning to launch four more skill development training courses in April this year on the college premises.

More programmes

These include a retail sales associate course in association with Retailers Association Skill Council of India, an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course, an X-Ray technician course and phlebotomy technician course in collaboration with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam, who attended the inauguration of the driving school, said that the school would help meet the acute shortage of trained drivers in Visakhapatnam and provide jobs to local youth.

College correspondent and secretary Madhu Kumar said students acquiring degrees and diplomas were found to be lacking practical skills. Foundation trustees K. Umesh, Indukuri Appala Raju Varma, Mavuri Venkata Ramana, Jasti Mallikarjunudu and S.R. Gopinath Reddy participated in the programme.