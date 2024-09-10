ADVERTISEMENT

Driving licences of 1,602 persons suspended for three months in Visakhapatnam for not wearing helmets

Published - September 10, 2024 09:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Be aware, when you go out for a drive on the city roads, without wearing a helmet. It could lead to suspension of your driving licence for a period of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helmet mandatory for pillion riders in Visakhapatnam from September 1, say officials

In a significant development, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) Department officials have suspended licences of as many as 1,602 persons from the city for a period of three months for violating helmet rule in the city.

As per the release from the RTA on Tuesday, from September 2, the teams from the Transport Department have been conducting checks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams have booked cases against as many as 2,325 persons for not wearing helmet (gor the driver and the pillion rider). Out of them, the authorities have further suspended licences of as many as 1,602 persons for three months, said Deputy Commissioner of RTA, Visakhapatnam, G.C. Raja Ratnam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

From September 1, wearing of helmet was made mandatory not only for the drivers, but also for pillion riders.

The RTA authorities said that the checks will continue further. Meanwhile, the city police teams have also been conducting checks at various places and are generating e-challans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US