Driving licences of 1,602 persons suspended for three months in Visakhapatnam for not wearing helmets

Be aware, when you go out for a drive on the city roads, without wearing a helmet. It could lead to suspension of your driving licence for a period of time.

In a significant development, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) Department officials have suspended licences of as many as 1,602 persons from the city for a period of three months for violating helmet rule in the city.

As per the release from the RTA on Tuesday, from September 2, the teams from the Transport Department have been conducting checks.

The teams have booked cases against as many as 2,325 persons for not wearing helmet (gor the driver and the pillion rider). Out of them, the authorities have further suspended licences of as many as 1,602 persons for three months, said Deputy Commissioner of RTA, Visakhapatnam, G.C. Raja Ratnam.

From September 1, wearing of helmet was made mandatory not only for the drivers, but also for pillion riders.

The RTA authorities said that the checks will continue further. Meanwhile, the city police teams have also been conducting checks at various places and are generating e-challans.