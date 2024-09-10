GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Driving licences of 1,602 persons suspended for three months in Visakhapatnam for not wearing helmets

Published - September 10, 2024 09:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Be aware, when you go out for a drive on the city roads, without wearing a helmet. It could lead to suspension of your driving licence for a period of time.

Helmet mandatory for pillion riders in Visakhapatnam from September 1, say officials

In a significant development, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) Department officials have suspended licences of as many as 1,602 persons from the city for a period of three months for violating helmet rule in the city.

As per the release from the RTA on Tuesday, from September 2, the teams from the Transport Department have been conducting checks.

The teams have booked cases against as many as 2,325 persons for not wearing helmet (gor the driver and the pillion rider). Out of them, the authorities have further suspended licences of as many as 1,602 persons for three months, said Deputy Commissioner of RTA, Visakhapatnam, G.C. Raja Ratnam.

From September 1, wearing of helmet was made mandatory not only for the drivers, but also for pillion riders.

The RTA authorities said that the checks will continue further. Meanwhile, the city police teams have also been conducting checks at various places and are generating e-challans.

Published - September 10, 2024 09:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.