Driving licence slots increased to 120

25 August 2020 00:18 IST

The number of slots, for driving licence applicants, which was reduced to 60 due to COVID-19 protocol, has been increased to 120, according to Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam. The DL slots at Visakhapatnam, Gajuwaka and Anakapalle have been increased following representations from motorists. Driving licence aspirants are asked to make a note of the increase in slots.

