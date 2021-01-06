Driving home the message of road safety

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 January 2021 01:06 IST

Training classes being conducted for LLR applicants

Applicants for Learning License Registration (LLR) were all ears as an instructor tried to drive home the road safety rules among them through a PowerPoint presentation, in the packed hall, at the Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) on the premises of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Office at Madhavadhara VUDA Colony.

The applicants for LLR are sent in batches for the training class. On completion of the class, they are allowed to take the online LLR test in a nearby building. On qualifying in the online test, the LLR is issued to the applicant. Attending the test immediately after the PPT is a boon to applicants as the road signs, rules and safe driving practices will be fresh in their minds and the chances of failing in the test are minimised.

About three to four batches are being held each day. The hall can accommodate 48 applicants. Awareness has increased among prospective licence seekers and the number of candidates failing in the online test has been considerably reduced, said an employee of the RTA.

The two-hour free training to all learner licence applicants is being offered by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited (HMSI) in association with AP Transport Department. The training programme is meant to initiate pre-LLR registration programme for all two-wheeler and four-wheeler learner licence applicants of the city.

Safety instructors take the LLR applicants through a theory session on road rules, road signs and marking, riding gear and posture explanation and safe driving practices. This is following by a training on the virtual road safety simulator, which increases an individual’s risk prediction ability on the roads before actual riding.

All participants of the training programme will receive certificate of participation to further process their application for driving licence.

The training programme, which is mandatory for all LLR-seekers, aims at educating learners on the basic road signs and defensive driving to avoid accidents, says Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.