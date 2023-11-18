HamberMenu
Drive against child labour to begin in Visakhapatnam district on November 20

November 18, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam district Deputy Commissioner of Labour M. Suneetha on Saturday informed that all India level rescue and rehabilitation campaign of child and adolescent labour will be taken up in the district from November 20 to December 10 as per the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna will kick-start the drive, she added.

She appealed to the public to become aware of the rules against the child labour and promote child education and protect their rights. People who engage in children as labour will be punished as per the Child and Adolescent Labour Act, 1986, she warned.

