Drinking water supplied for construction of mall, alleges JSP corporator

April 28, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy alleged that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is illegally diverting drinking water for the construction of a mall near Kailasapuram.

Addressing a press conference here in the city on Sunday, Mr Murthy said that the GVMC has been supplying at least two lakh litres of water to the mall, reducing the supply of drinking water to the people in the hot summer. He alleged that the construction company has to apply for bulk water connection and needs to pay the charges to the GVMC, in case they need a water pipeline.

The GVMC generally supplies recycled water instead of drinking water. However, with the help of some of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, water was being provided free of cost for construction of the mall, he alleged.