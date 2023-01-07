DRI seizes 1.86 kg smuggled gold from Bangladesh, worth ₹1.07 crore in Visakhapatnam

January 07, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from DRI Visakhapatnam Regional Unit arrested two persons and seized about 1,860.5 grams of smuggled gold in the form of bars and pieces valued at ₹1.07 crores.

Based on credible information about gold smuggling, officials from DRI, intercepted a person, who arrived from Kolkata by Shalimar-Secunderabad AC Superfast Express (Train No.12773) at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on January 5 and another person, who came to the station platform to receive him. Upon searches, the police have found 1,860.5 grams of gold with them. Further searches were conducted at the residence and gold shop of the proprietor, where certain incriminating material was found.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the smuggled gold is routed from Bangladesh and is melted and recast into gold bars/pieces of different shapes and sizes in Kolkata for further supply, said DRI officials in a release on Saturday.

The two persons have been arrested under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962 and were sent to remand. Further investigation is in progress.