DRI officials arrest two persons in Visakhapatnam for ‘smuggling’ 396 turtles

March 27, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the DRI arrested two persons who were allegedly smuggling 396 Indian tent, Indian roofed and crowned turtles and rescued them here.

Acting on specific intelligence, officials of the DRI carried out surveillance at the railway station, where they found two passengers, travelling from Shalimar station in a suspicious manner. On questioning, the officials found that the persons were in possession of 396 turtles, which are listed in Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. On consultation with the wildlife expert, it was found that among 396 turtles, 151 were Indian roofed turtles (Pangshura tecta), 220 Indian tent turtles (Pangshura tentoria), 9 Indian crowned turtles (Hardella thurjii) and 16 brown roofed turtles (Pangshura smithii). These turtles were procured from West Bengal, to be further taken to Chennai.

The Indian tent turtle, Indian roofed turtle and Indian crowned turtles are listed in Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and are thereby provided the highest degree of protection, the officials stated in a release.

The live turtles were immediately handed over to the Forest Department officials. The two persons were detained and handed over to forest officials for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

