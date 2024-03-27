ADVERTISEMENT

DRI officials arrest two persons in Visakhapatnam for ‘smuggling’ 396 turtles

March 27, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The turtles and the two accused are handed over to the Forest Department officials

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the DRI arrested two persons who were allegedly smuggling 396 Indian tent, Indian roofed and crowned turtles and rescued them here.

Acting on specific intelligence, officials of the DRI carried out surveillance at the railway station, where they found two passengers, travelling from Shalimar station in a suspicious manner. On questioning, the officials found that the persons were in possession of 396 turtles, which are listed in Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. On consultation with the wildlife expert, it was found that among 396 turtles, 151 were Indian roofed turtles (Pangshura tecta), 220 Indian tent turtles (Pangshura tentoria), 9 Indian crowned turtles (Hardella thurjii) and 16 brown roofed turtles (Pangshura smithii). These turtles were procured from West Bengal, to be further taken to Chennai.

The Indian tent turtle, Indian roofed turtle and Indian crowned turtles are listed in Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and are thereby provided the highest degree of protection, the officials stated in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The live turtles were immediately handed over to the Forest Department officials. The two persons were detained and handed over to forest officials for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US