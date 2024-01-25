GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dredging work begins at Visakhapatnam beach

This is the second year of the operation wherein about 2.1 lakh cubic meters of sand was dumped on the shore at a cost of ₹19.09 crore

January 25, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
A dredger dumping sand on the shore along Visakhapatnam beach, on Thursday.

A dredger dumping sand on the shore along Visakhapatnam beach, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Chairperson Madhaiyaan Angamuthu, on Thursday, inaugurated the shore pumping and beach nourishment dredging work for 2023-24 at the RK Beach here.

The Dredging Corporation of India Limited took up the work, which was funded by VPA. The total value of the three-year dredging contract is ₹57.26 crore for dumping 6.3 lakh cubic meters of sand. This is the second year of the operation wherein about 2.1 lakh cubic meters of sand was dumped on the shore at a cost of ₹19.09 crore. The dredging would be carried out for about 30 days each year.

Mr. Angamuthu said that to control beach erosion and to preserve the beauty of Visakhapatnam beach, especially the RK and the Submarine Museum beaches, the said activity had been carried out over the past few years with VPA funds.

