August 11, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) has on Friday announced its Q1 results for 2023-24. It stated that it posted a profit of ₹15.15 crore for the period with a total turnover of ₹205.18 crore in the present fiscal as against a loss of ₹15.71 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The DCI chairman Madhaiyaan Angamuthu said “The company is committed to maintain upward trend, aiming at a record highest ever turnover of ₹1,200 crore for the fiscal.”