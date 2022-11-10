Dredging Corporation of India generates ₹28.61 crore profit in second quarter of 2022-23 fiscal

The company posted a loss of ₹3.98 crore in the same quarter last financial year

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 10, 2022 21:34 IST

The Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) has generated a profit of ₹28.61crore in the second quarter of the 2022-23 financial year. The company posted a loss of ₹3.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

The Earing per Share (EPS) has ben put at ₹10.22 and the EBITA for the second quarter is ₹62.68 crore when compared to ₹27.97 crore for the same quarter last year. The DCI has clocked this performance despite the high fuel prices, a statement issued by the company said on November 10 ( Thursday).

All the existing projects have been monitored meticulously and executed on time to the complete satisfaction of the clients, the statement said.

K. Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman of DCIL and Captain S. Divakar, MD & CEO, (A/C), DCIL, are jubilant on the ‘turnaround performance’ which they said would not have been possible without the team efforts of all the employees of the DCIL.

The company is committed to maintain this upward trend and is aiming at a record highest-ever turnover of ₹1,000 crore in 2022-23 fiscal year, they added.

