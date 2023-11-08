Dredging Corporation of India earns ₹31.92 crore profit in first half of 2023-24 fiscal

November 08, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) registered a profit of ₹16.77 crore for the quarter (July-September) of the present fiscal, according to a release here on Wednesday. The half yearly profit was ₹31.92 crore including ₹16.77 crore for the quarter-2. The Earning Per Share (EPS) is at ₹5.99 for Q2. The half-yearly EPS is at ₹11.40, the release added. The EPS is the portion of the company’s profit that is allocated to every individual share of the stock.

The DCI chairman M. Angamuthu said, “We maintained our focus on operational excellence during Q2 FY 2023- 24 achieving commendable cost management and optimal resource utilisation. These efforts resulted in improved profit margins and enhanced shareholder value. The company is committed to maintain this upward trend and continue to show improvement in the performance which is aiming at a record highest ever turnover of ₹1,200 crore for this fiscal ending March 2024.”

