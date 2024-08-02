ADVERTISEMENT

DRDA PD visits Koruprolu village, assures tribals of handing over old-age pensions in their village

Updated - August 02, 2024 11:29 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 11:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The tribal people of Koruprolu village in Anakapalli district, handing over a memorandum to DRDA PD K. Sachi Devi during her visit to their village on Friday.

DRDA Project Director (PD) K. Sachi Devi has assured the tribal people of Koruprolu village of M.K. Patnam panchayat in Rolugunta mandal of Anakapalli district that old-age pensions will be delivered to the beneficiaries in the village itself from September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DRDA PD, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Venkateswara Rao and other officials trekked for about one km along the pathway to reach the village on foot on Friday. She interacted with the beneficiaries and told them that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reacted to newspaper reports that a sick tribal man of M.K. Patnam had to be carried in a ‘doli’ to receive his pension as there was no road to the village, for about a 1 km.

The beneficiaries told them that they were asked to come to M.K. Patnam sachivalayam.

Girijan Sangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Samithi leader K. Govinda Rao told the team that due to lack of road to the village, the tribal people were facing several difficulties in emergencies. He sought that old age pension should be distributed to the beneficiaries in the village itself and appealed to the officials to sanction a road to the village.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US