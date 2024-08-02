DRDA PD visits Koruprolu village, assures tribals of handing over old-age pensions in their village

DRDA Project Director (PD) K. Sachi Devi has assured the tribal people of Koruprolu village of M.K. Patnam panchayat in Rolugunta mandal of Anakapalli district that old-age pensions will be delivered to the beneficiaries in the village itself from September.

The DRDA PD, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Venkateswara Rao and other officials trekked for about one km along the pathway to reach the village on foot on Friday. She interacted with the beneficiaries and told them that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reacted to newspaper reports that a sick tribal man of M.K. Patnam had to be carried in a ‘doli’ to receive his pension as there was no road to the village, for about a 1 km.

The beneficiaries told them that they were asked to come to M.K. Patnam sachivalayam.

Girijan Sangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Samithi leader K. Govinda Rao told the team that due to lack of road to the village, the tribal people were facing several difficulties in emergencies. He sought that old age pension should be distributed to the beneficiaries in the village itself and appealed to the officials to sanction a road to the village.