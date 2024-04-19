GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Drawing and painting competitions held for schoolchildren in Visakhapatnam

Over 120 students from various schools, across the city, participate in the competitions

April 19, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A drawing and painting competition for students, aged between 6 and 13 years of age, was organised by the Visakhapatnam Public Library in association with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, at the library premises here on Friday.

Over 120 students from various schools, across the city, participated in the competitions. The participants were divided into various categories based on the grades. Winners from each category were awarded a medal and a certificate during the prize distribution ceremony held on the same day.

Storytelling session

After the prize distribution, a storytelling session captivated the young audience. Renowned storyteller Sita Srinivas, a voice artist and recordist, engaged the children with her enchanting narratives. The participants enthusiastically recited rhymes, sang songs, and actively participated in the storytelling session, immersing themselves in the magical world of stories.

Many participants, who have been regular attendees of ‘Miyawaki Storytime’ sessions throughout the year, showcased their storytelling skills by sharing short stories.

Visakhapatnam Public Library in association with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School launched Miyawaki Storytime on August 7, 2022. This is an interactive weekend activity session for children designed to use stories, art, and creativity to kindle children’s imagination and reading habits. These sessions are held on the first and third Sundays of every month.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.