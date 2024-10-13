Draw of lots to be organised in Visakhapatnam to allot 155 private retail liquor outlets on October 14

As many as 4,138 applications were received by the Prohibition & Excise Department for establishing 155 private retail liquor outlets in Visakhapatnam district. A draw of lots will be organised at the VMRDA Children’s Arena in the presence of the District Collector on October 14(Monday) to allot the shops.

Of the 155 liquor outlets in Visakhapatnam district, as many as 136 are under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits, including Anakapalli, while 19 are from Bheemunipatnam, Padmanabham and Pendurthi areas. On an average, each shop received 26.67 applications.

As per the Excise Department officials, the response for the shops was overwhelming. A shop near Pendurthi has received 41, the most number of applications. The department has earned close to ₹83 crore in the form of non-refundable application fee.

The authorities have made all arrangements to conduct the lottery at the venue.

District Excise & Prohibition Officer R. Prasad has urged the applicants to reach the venue at least one-and-a-half hour before the scheduled time, especially for the first 50 shops.

“The applicants selected through the lottery need to pay one-sixth of the total amount ranging from ₹65 lakh to ₹85 lakh on the spot. We would issue them provisional licence, after which they need to create a bank account for the purchase of liquor,” he said.

The licence for the new shops will begin from October 16.

