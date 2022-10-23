Draw inspiration from star players, High Court judge tells budding cricketer from Visakhapatnam

Justice Somayajulu congratulates Darsh Abhinay for performing well in the county cricket

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 23, 2022 17:50 IST

Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, Judge, AP High Court, has impressed upon budding cricketer Darsh Abhinay to draw inspiration from legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who have practised at the nets even at the height of their careers.

Justice Somayaulu participated as the chief guest at a function, organised by the Lok Nayak Foundation, to felicitate the young cricketing sensation, at the Hindi Department of Andhra University, here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Somayajulu congratulated Abhinay, who plays for Middlesex County, for performing extremely well. He said: “What you have done is incredible and you are in a great company. What you do in future, we are going to watch.”

He recalled: “As a cricket administrator in the past, I watched how Virat Kohli had a workout at the gym, after a full day’s session in the sun. Sachin Tendulkar, when he came to Vizag, was given rest as he had sustained an injury. He, however, practised for 50 minutes. These cricketing greats are an inspiration for others as they had worked hard for success. Discipline is important.”

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana congratulated Darsh Abhinay for taking 10 wickets in the county cricket recently. Expressing confidence that the boy would make it to the Indian cricket team in future, he hoped that Abhinay would win a match against Pakistan in future.

A former Member of the Rajya Sabha Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad presided.

Director of Physical Education, AU, Vijay Mohan, Lok Nayak Foundation secretary N. Babayya and Nanduri Ramakrishna were among those who spoke.

