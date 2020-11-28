Drag racing on the rise in city

On the run: A policeman chasing down youngsters who were seen riding dangerously on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.

Harish Gilai

28 November 2020 00:15 IST

Youth creating social media groups to communicate on races, patrolling: police

With the aim to control rash and errant drivers, city police conducted a special drive for a week and seized 211 motorcycles, including many high-end ones, on Monday. Police teams found that most of the erring motorists were youth aged between 18 and 25 years and were taking up organised drag racing at various areas, especially along the coastal stretch, with the roads being mostly deserted. The youth created social media groups to communicate about racing and to alert other members over police patrolling at various routes.

According to the police, some of the youth were college students, while rest were dropouts or doing petty jobs. While there were many among them who forced their parents to buy the bikes, there are a few, who are paying monthly instalments for the vehicles by doing odd jobs. The police say that many of the bikes are high-end ones. One of the bikes caught under Arilova police station limits costs over ₹3 lakh and it has radiators fitted to engine. Many bikes did not even have a number plate. A few youth had adorned their bike with fancy lights and objectionable quotations.

According to a senior officials, many youth pressurise their parents to buy a bike, and take up racing after getting inspired by movies.

“Many youth are involved drag racing and zig-zag driving. We have caught nearly 50 bikes just on R.K Beach Road stretch, in the last one week,” said Inspector of III Town K. Rama Rao.

Explaining the modus operandi, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka Zone) R.V.S.N Murthy, said that the youth select some distance and fix a time to cross or make laps.

“They discuss this in WhatsApp groups and also alert others over police patrolling at various stretches. They also fix the timing between 10.30 p.m. and 4 a.m.,” he said. “Youth attracted to speed, take part in races. What they do not understand is this could be fatal not just to to them, but also to other road users,” Mr. Murthy said.

According to Mr. Murthy, at least one or two students are dying in road accidents due to overspeeding in the city every month. He said that parents should monitor the activities of their children.

“If children are leaving home late night, parents should enquire,” he said, adding that all the youth who were caught are being counselled.