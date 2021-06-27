Draft notification on property tax undemocratic, says former bureaucrat

‘State govt. should have explained the need for enhancing tax’

Former Energy Secretary E.A.S. Sarma has said that the draft notification issued by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on property tax hike, ignoring the recently-elected GVMC council, is ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘undemocratic’.

Mr. Sarma was speaking at a webinar, organised jointly by Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) and Visakha Residential Colony Associations Federation (NIVAS), on ‘Property tax on capital value’ here on Sunday.

He said that the government should have presented a White Paper giving expenditure and income and explained the need for enhancing the tax. He explained how the proposed hike could impact the common man.

General Secretary of Uttarandhra Abhivruddhi Vedika, A. Aja Sarma, said that the State was plunged in debt. In order to borrow more loans to come out of debt, the State government was implementing these urban and electricity reforms, he alleged. He called upon all sections of the people to oppose them.

CEO of Symbiosis and Vice President, IT Park Association, O. Naresh Kumar, said that it was inhuman to bring in such an ordinance levying high taxes when people were in distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Association (APFERWAS) president K.S.N. Murthy said that the corporation should take the opinions from organisations, representing various sections of people, whenever any decision was taken impacting the people.

The speakers said that during the pandemic, several States were either waiving taxes or giving some concessions, whereas the Andhra Pradesh government was burdening people by increasing taxes. The speakers also decided to mobilise all sections of people on the issue and wage a joint struggle by submitting a memorandum to the GVMC and pursue legally if necessary.

Members of VARWA and NIVAS have decided to organise dharnas at the GVMC office and all zonal offices in the city on June 29 against the property tax hike. VARWA General Secretary B.B. Ganesh called upon people to participate in the agitation.