Dr. Ravi Raju delivers talk on CKD u at Harvard Medical School

June 12, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Systematic surveys and kidney biopsies of a large number of patients from Uddanam in Srikakulam district, who came to the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, had led to the identification of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in Uddanam in the late 1990 s, Dr. T. Ravi Raju, presently chief consultant nephrologist, at Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, has said.

He was speaking at the Basic Science Research seminar, at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), Harvard Medical School, at Massachusetts in the USA, recently, according to a statement issued, here.

Dr. Ravi Raju recalled that a large numbers of CKD patients were coming to the KGH for treatment during early 90s. “We identified the high prevalence of of CKD in Uddanam in late 90s after conducting lot of medical camps in Srikakulam district, especially in Uddanam area. We had established the type of kidney disease and severity of the condition subsequently.”

“Our surveys established that 18.5% of population had CKD and in 75% of them the cause was not known. Mainly agricultural workers, both men and women were effected by this problem. We had estimated the heavy metals and pesticides in drinking water and found no abnormality. Silica levels in water were high. But we couldn’t establish the exact cause of CKD, though there was suspicion of contamination of drinking water/food with heavy metals or agrochemicals.”

“We named this “CKD of unknown cause as: Uddanam Nephropathy and brought it to the notice of scientists in the World Congress of Nephrology. It came in WHO bulletin also at that time. All this happened between 2000 and 2013. During this time, several such hot spots of ckd were identified across the world: Nicaragua, Mexico, Costa Rica and Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia. But, the cause CKD was not identified in any of these places, till now. We continued our investigations in Uddanam and identified hot spots of CKD in Chhattisgarh also,” Dr. Ravi Raju said.

“Dr Joseph Bonventre , renowned Nephrologist and Chief of Nephrology Division in Harvard Medical School organised my meeting. He also proposed to collaborate and give technical support to Indian (AP) Team to unravel the cause of this mystery kidney disease. He suggested that we will use novel biomarkers and genetic studies and use cutting edge technology for further research to identify the cause this CKD,” Dr. Ravi Raju said.

‘I explained to the Harvard scientists about the new “kidney disease and research center“ being established by the Government of AP in Palasa. I also explained about the commitment of the Chief Minister of AP to mitigate the problem of CKD and to help the people of Uddanam,” he added.

