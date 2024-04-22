Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College of Engineering inks MoU with L&T EduTech to upskill students

April 22, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College of Engineering signed an MoU with L&T EduTech for launching L&T’s college connect programme, here on Monday.

To begin with, L&T will run a crash course for final and pre-final year students and will launch the normal programme for the other two years.

Speaking at the MoU signing programme, Secretary and Correspondent of the college G. Madhu Kumar said that the programme is open to all streams from all the four years and will be run as part of the regular curriculum.

It is aimed at improving the employability skills of the students, he said.

Giving details on the programme, L&T EduTech’s business head M.F. Febin said the programme is aimed to skill the students for industries.

“We will have both online and offline classes and subject experts will deliver talks on regular basis. The focus will be on practical classes, which would involve tour to project site, discussion with subject experts and audio visual presentation on L&T’s major projects,” she said.

“We will also focus on trouble shooting and problem solving skills and the programme will be delivered across all streams, as in the present day, all streams of engineering are integrated,” she said.

Mayank Ranjan, regional manager of L&T EduTech, and Deepak Chowdhary, Principal of the engineering college, were among those present.

