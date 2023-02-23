Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College in Visakhapatnam to celebrate golden jubilee this year

February 23, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, one of the oldest colleges in the city, will be celebrating its golden jubilee this year.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, principal of degree and PG college G.S.K. Chakravarthi said that the college was incepted as a non-profit institution in 1973 under the aegis of ‘The Society of Collegiate Education’.

Year-long celebrations have been planned beginning from June this year to the end of the next academic year.

“We have lined up a series of programmes which will be held from June to March 2024, and we will have mega events every month ranging from sports to cultural events,” he said.

The college that began by imparting only a degree in commerce today has a junior college covering all streams, a degree college offering BA, BCom and BSc streams, a PG block covering MSc and MBA and an engineering college.

Speaking to The Hindu, secretary and correspondent of the college G. Madhu Kumar said that the college has a strong alumnus and many from this college have reached high positions, such as the current sitting judges at Andhra Pradesh High Court D.V.S.S. Somayajulu and Chimalapati Ravi.

Cricketer K.S. Bharat and actress Gowtami had also studied here, Mr. Madhu Kumar said.

Recently, students Durga Prasad and Anil Kumar had won three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games Powerlifting Championship in New Zealand.

“We have done well not only in academics but also in sports and NCC and NSS activities,” said Mr. Madhu Kumar.

Job fair

Mr. Chakravarthi said that APSCHE will be holding a major job fair at the college on February 25 and 26 and over 15,000 students and about 70 companies are expected to attend.

