DPR for zoo master plan gets delayed

Visitors looking at Nakul, the male Rhinoceros which ran amok and injured many in the zoo a few years ago, at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

more-in

The much-awaited Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) under the World Bank funded AP Disaster Recovery Project (APDRP) will get further delayed with the World Bank team irked with the progress made by the Chhattisgarh-based Learn Nature Consultants. A World Bank team will be visiting the city on Friday to hold a meeting about the APDRP.

“The World Bank is not happy with the preliminary report presented by the Chhattisgarh-based agency. They termed it as ‘not up to the mark’ going by global standards,” IGZP curator Yashoda Bai told The Hindu. In all likelihood, the agency may be replaced soon.

The DPR work was given to the Chhattisgarh-based firm a year ago by the State government and the report was expected to be completed by December 2017.

However, an inordinate delay in the completion of the DPR has come as a setback to the city zoo that awaits a facelift ever since Cyclone Hudhud ripped it apart in 2014.

Funds allocated

Under the APDRP, ₹ 36 crore has been allocated to the zoo for carrying out redevelopment work. After a delay of over two years, the Forest Department and zoo park entered into an agreement with Learn Nature Consultants to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DRP). But with the latest set of developments, the zoo may have to wait further for the work to begin. To address immediate refurbishment needs, some art works, images of animals and birds, proper signages have been carried out recently.

“Our focus for the next three months would be on improving the elephant enclosure. We have proposed ‘protection-contact method’ where the jumbos would be able to move around freely within the enclosure without being chained,” Ms Bai said. This apart, the focus would be on improving the primate enclosures as well as improvement of the 3.5 km of road network.