Dozen trains to be cancelled to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway from May 27 to June 23

A dozen trains, most of them originating or terminating in Visakhapatnam, will be cancelled for the next few weeks to facilitate undertaking of safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) from May 27 to June 23.

The trains to be cancelled are: train no, 17219 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam express, leaving Machilipatnam from May 27 to June 22; 17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam express, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 28 to June 23, 17239 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express, leaving Guntur from May 27 to June 22; 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 28 to June 23; 17243 Guntur-Rayagada express train, leaving Guntur from May 27 to June 22, and 17244 Rayagada Guntur express, leaving Rayagada from May 28 to June 23, according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

Similarly, 22701 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Double Decker Uday Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on the days of service from May 27 to June 23 (on days of service); 22702 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Double Decker Uday Express, leaving Guntur on the days of service from May 27 to June 23 (on days of service); 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker, leaving Tirupati on days of its run from May 27 to June 22; 22707 Visakhapatnam -Tirupati Double Decker, leaving Visakhapatnam on days of run from May 28 to June 23; 07466 Rajahmundry - Visakhapatnam Memu Passenger, leaving Rajahmundry from May 27 to June 23 (on days of service) and train no 07467 Visakhapatnam - Rajahmundry Memu Passenger, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 27 to June 23, will all be cancelled.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

