Doubts arise over linking of second Vistadome coach to Kirandul passenger in festival season

Sources say the coach requires clearance from Commission of Railway Safety

The second Vistadome coach has arrived in Visakhapatnam. But, the question is will it be attached to the Visakhapatnam – Kirandul passenger train for the benefit of thousands of tourists, who come to the city from different parts of the country to visit Araku between October and January?

The lone Vistadome coach, which was introduced in 2017 following persistent demands from tourists for several years, is being fully booked during the tourist season, all these years. Tourists had to book more than three months in advance to get a seat in the coach.

The existing Vistadome coach has a ‘self-generating battery’ and its coupling is ‘screw type’. The new Vistadome coach has CBC (Centre Buffer Coupler) and does not have a battery. This is an LHB coach, which requires an EOG (End On Generator). LHB coaches are longer than conventional coaches and no LHB coaches are running on the Araku route and hence clearance from the Commission of Railway Safety would be required for operation of the new coach. The clearance will not be given until testing is done in that route, say railway sources.

“The railway authorities are neglecting the introduction of the second Vistadome coach. The zonal and divisional authorities should have planned much ahead on the testing and other aspects, as the tourist season is barely a few weeks away,” says N. Gajapathi Rao, a former Zonal Railway Users Committee (ZRUCC) member.

“We have plans to run the entire train with LHB coaches. The coupling of the present Vistadome coach may need slight modification and it can be done,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy told The Hindu, when the issue was brought to his notice. He was optimistic that the Vistadome coach could be utilised, before the commencement of the tourist season.