Double delight for cinemagoers as ‘Avatar-2’ made more engrossing with 4K projector at Jagadamba theatre in Visakhapatnam

December 16, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The laser technology visualisation enables a realistic experience to the viewers, says Qube Cinema Technologies Technology Manager

The Hindu Bureau

The Smart cinema projector, which was launched with the release of Avatar-2, at Jagadamba theatre in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Jagadamba theatre, which turned 50 recently and has several firsts to its credit, and could also be one among the firsts to introduce a 4K smart cinema projector, among standalone theatres. A double delight to audiences as it was launched along with the release of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huge crowds thronged the theatres and Avatar-2 ran to packed houses for the morning, noon and evening shows. The film, which is a visual and immersive experience, has been made even more engrossing by the SP4K-55, a 52,000 lumens smart cinema projector.

“The laser technology visualisation enables a realistic experience to the viewer. Jagadamba theatre is the first among standalone theatres in India to introduce this smart cinema projector, which provides high resolution picture and brightness,” Venkatesh, Technology Manager of Qube Cinema Technologies, told The Hindu on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Jagadamba theatre proprietor Jagadish has a passion for bringing the latest technologies. He had earlier introduced Dolby sound system and Qube Technologies, the authorised distributors for BARCO projectors,” he says.

The underwater scenes provided a stunning experience to the audience. The final battle scene both underwater and on the surface give a thrilling experience to the viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US