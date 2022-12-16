  1. EPaper
Double delight for cinemagoers as ‘Avatar-2’ made more engrossing with 4K projector at Jagadamba theatre in Visakhapatnam

The laser technology visualisation enables a realistic experience to the viewers, says Qube Cinema Technologies Technology Manager

December 16, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Smart cinema projector, which was launched with the release of Avatar-2, at Jagadamba theatre in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The Smart cinema projector, which was launched with the release of Avatar-2, at Jagadamba theatre in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Jagadamba theatre, which turned 50 recently and has several firsts to its credit, and could also be one among the firsts to introduce a 4K smart cinema projector, among standalone theatres. A double delight to audiences as it was launched along with the release of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, on Friday.

Huge crowds thronged the theatres and Avatar-2 ran to packed houses for the morning, noon and evening shows. The film, which is a visual and immersive experience, has been made even more engrossing by the SP4K-55, a 52,000 lumens smart cinema projector.

“The laser technology visualisation enables a realistic experience to the viewer. Jagadamba theatre is the first among standalone theatres in India to introduce this smart cinema projector, which provides high resolution picture and brightness,” Venkatesh, Technology Manager of Qube Cinema Technologies, told The Hindu on Friday.

“Jagadamba theatre proprietor Jagadish has a passion for bringing the latest technologies. He had earlier introduced Dolby sound system and Qube Technologies, the authorised distributors for BARCO projectors,” he says.

The underwater scenes provided a stunning experience to the audience. The final battle scene both underwater and on the surface give a thrilling experience to the viewers.

