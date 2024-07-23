ADVERTISEMENT

DoT workshop stresses on customer verification before activating mobile connections

Published - July 23, 2024 10:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness workshop on Point of Sale (PoS) was conducted by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and BSNL, Visakhapatnam, here on Monday. The DoT Andhra Pradesh Additional Director General J.V. Raja Reddy and Director G.V. Manoj Kumar conducted the PoS workshop, according to a release here on Tuesday. Nodal officers of the four telecom service providers such as Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL, and around 200 PoS/retailers/distributors participated in the workshop.

“The objective of the workshop is to make PoS representatives aware about the importance of adequate verification of each and every customer before enrolling someone as a subscriber and activating the mobile connection, while following the instructions issued by DoT in this regard from time to time,” said Mr. Raja Reddy. Some people are obtaining mobile connections by submitting wrong documents, Mr. Manoj Kumar cautioned

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US