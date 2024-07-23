DoT workshop stresses on customer verification before activating mobile connections

An awareness workshop on Point of Sale (PoS) was conducted by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and BSNL, Visakhapatnam, here on Monday. The DoT Andhra Pradesh Additional Director General J.V. Raja Reddy and Director G.V. Manoj Kumar conducted the PoS workshop, according to a release here on Tuesday. Nodal officers of the four telecom service providers such as Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL, and around 200 PoS/retailers/distributors participated in the workshop.

“The objective of the workshop is to make PoS representatives aware about the importance of adequate verification of each and every customer before enrolling someone as a subscriber and activating the mobile connection, while following the instructions issued by DoT in this regard from time to time,” said Mr. Raja Reddy. Some people are obtaining mobile connections by submitting wrong documents, Mr. Manoj Kumar cautioned

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.