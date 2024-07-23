GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DoT workshop stresses on customer verification before activating mobile connections

Published - July 23, 2024 10:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness workshop on Point of Sale (PoS) was conducted by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and BSNL, Visakhapatnam, here on Monday. The DoT Andhra Pradesh Additional Director General J.V. Raja Reddy and Director G.V. Manoj Kumar conducted the PoS workshop, according to a release here on Tuesday. Nodal officers of the four telecom service providers such as Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL, and around 200 PoS/retailers/distributors participated in the workshop.

“The objective of the workshop is to make PoS representatives aware about the importance of adequate verification of each and every customer before enrolling someone as a subscriber and activating the mobile connection, while following the instructions issued by DoT in this regard from time to time,” said Mr. Raja Reddy. Some people are obtaining mobile connections by submitting wrong documents, Mr. Manoj Kumar cautioned

