Door-to-door survey from July 21 for summary revision of voters list in Visakhapatnam district

July 19, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the officials concerned to ensure that there are no inaccuracies in the summary revision of the voters list being undertaken in the district.

The Collector held a review meeting on the door-to-door voter survey programme with the election staff and on the summary revision of voters list 2024, here, on Tuesday evening.

He said that the election officials should undertake full responsibility for the preparation of the voters list in a transparent manner. A door-to-door voter survey would be undertaken from July 21 to August 21. He said that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would participate in the field level surveys.

The BLOs would collect the details pertaining to the inclusion of the names of new voters, deletion of voters and corrections. They would also gather data on the number of persons living in each household, how many were living locally and how many had migrated to other places.

Dr. Mallikarjuna appealed to the public to cooperate with the election officials in the successful conduct of the survey. He asked the BLOs to promptly scrutinise the applications received and update the information on the portal. The details of those aged between 18 and 19 years, and those who completed 17 years should be taken in Form-6, he added.

