ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t vote for those politicians who are corrupt and using unparliamentary language, Venkaiah Naidu urges people

February 19, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students of SFS High School welcoming former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that people should teach a lesson to the political leaders who are corrupt and use unparliamentary language, by not voting them back to power. He said that political leaders should not forget about their professional position. They should behave well and must also use good language, he said.

Addressing the students in an event organised by the SFS School at Seethammadhara here on Monday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that education is for enlightenment, empowerment, and enhancement of knowledge. But education is also to develop you into a responsible citizen. He also appealed them to make use of technology. He also said that India is emerging as one of the strongest nations and the world is looking towards us.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu appreciated the management of the school in encouraging culture and values by celebrating Indian festivals, Yoga Day and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US